New York Bishop Andrew M.L. Dietsche calls for election of coadjutor, announces retirement

[Episcopal News Service] In his Nov. 13 address to the 245th Convention of the Diocese of New York, the Rt. Rev. Andrew M.L. Dietsche, 16th bishop of New York, called for the election of a bishop coadjutor to replace him and become the diocese’s 17th bishop.

“Four days ago, I turned 68. … And last month I passed the 20th anniversary of my coming to 1047 Amsterdam Avenue to serve the Diocese of New York, initially as canon pastor. And six days from today will mark 10 years since you elected me bishop,” said Dietsche in his convention address delivered at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine and also livestreamed.

“These are significant milestones for me, and they necessarily invite reflection and introspection. The writer of the Book of Ecclesiastes wrote, ‘I have seen the business that God has given to everyone to be busy with. He has made everything suitable for its time; moreover he has put a sense of past and future into their minds.’ Past and future have come to me at midnight and awakened with me in the morning, and I have learned from those nighttime meditations how to pay attention to the times and the changes, and to be at peace. ”

His retirement, Dietsche said, is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. And he said, he will be 70 years old and will have served 12 years as bishop by the time of his successor’s installation.

“This timing seems right. It will be a blessing for Margaret (his wife) and me, and, also, I believe honors the trust which you put in me when you called me to this ministry. But be sure that I have no intention of becoming a lame duck. I will continue to be the bishop of New York as long as I am the bishop of New York, and I very much hope to hand over as healthy a diocese as I can to my successor.”

The bishop coadjutor election is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2022. The consecration is scheduled for May 20, 2023. The installation of the 17th bishop of New York is planned for March 16, 2024.