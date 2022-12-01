Bishop Carol Gallagher appointed assistant bishop of Diocese of Massachusetts

[Diocese of Massachusetts] Bishop Alan M. Gates has appointed Bishop Carol J. Gallagher to serve as assistant bishop in the Diocese of Massachusetts.

The appointment comes as Bishop Suffragan Gayle E. Harris prepares to retire after 20 years of active episcopal ministry. A start date of Feb. 1 for Gallagher will allow for transition consultation as Harris completes her work in the diocese on Dec. 31 and then takes sabbatical time ahead of her official retirement date of March 31.

Gallagher has been serving in the Diocese of Massachusetts since November 2018 as a regional canon, providing transition ministry with congregations and clergy involved in search processes for new ordained leadership, along with lay leadership development and clergy wellness support for the congregations of the diocese’s Central Region. “It has been a privilege to have served in the Diocese of Massachusetts as regional canon for these past four years. I am excited and honored to now work alongside Bishop Alan Gates as the assistant bishop. The Diocese of Massachusetts has been and continues to be a place of inclusion and justice, peopled by folks serving Christ as they love their neighbors,” Gallagher said.