Former Archbishop of Canterbury joins other faith leaders in climate pilgrimage on Wales’ ‘holy mountain’

[Church in Wales] Three senior faith leaders took part in an interfaith pilgrimage to Wales’ holy mountain on Nov. 27 to highlight climate justice.

Bishop of Monmouth Cherry Vann and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg joined the walk on the Skirrid, near Abergavenny. They planted a tree, prayed for climate justice and made a declaration of intent on the mountain.

The event follows a similar walk by faith leaders to Mount Sinai during the COP27 climate summit meeting in Egypt. The Skirrid is known as Wales’ holy mountain because, according to tradition, a section of it collapsed at the moment of Christ’s crucifixion.

