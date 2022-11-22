Archbishop of Canterbury meets prime minister of Mozambique and victims of conflict

[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby began a visit to Mozambique this past weekend in which he will meet with people displaced by the conflict that has forced nearly a million to flee their homes.

Welby is visiting Mozambique to take part in celebrations for the new Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola, which became the 42nd province of the Anglican Communion in 2021.

On Nov. 21, Welby met Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Maleiane in the capital city, Maputo, and they spoke about the importance of peace, reconciliation and preventing more violence in the country, as well as Mozambique’s future potential in terms of natural resources and tourism.

