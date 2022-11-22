|
Archbishop of Canterbury meets prime minister of Mozambique and victims of conflict
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby began a visit to Mozambique this past weekend in which he will meet with people displaced by the conflict that has forced nearly a million to flee their homes.
Welby is visiting Mozambique to take part in celebrations for the new Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola, which became the 42nd province of the Anglican Communion in 2021.
On Nov. 21, Welby met Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Maleiane in the capital city, Maputo, and they spoke about the importance of peace, reconciliation and preventing more violence in the country, as well as Mozambique’s future potential in terms of natural resources and tourism.
- Wisconsin Dioceses Launch Cooperative Ministry
- Trinity Church Wall Street Grants Respond to Growing Crisis of Youth Mental Health in New York City
- Exciting Award Winning Bible Studies
- Online Advent calendar offers a glimpse into the lives of Holy Land Christians
- Gathering of Leaders Lay Leader Pilot a Success
- United Thank Offering Christmas Cards Now Available
- Book: The Reason Why Crows in African Countries Have White Color
- Update on the Pain and Prayer Project – a ministry of hope and healing
- The Diocese of Eastern Oregon Repudiates the Doctrine of Discovery
-
Associate Rector Wayne, PA
-
Mission and Ministry, Executive Officer Wichita, KS
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Openings
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Canon Director of Music San Francisco, CA
-
Rector Pembroke Pines, FL
-
Rector (PT) Galena, IL
-
Dean Laramie, WY
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Glenview, IL
-
Canon for Mission and Operations Denver, CO
-
Rector Denison, TX
-
Rector (PT) Greenville, NY
-
Rector (PT) Bean Blossom, IN
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Vicar Kīlauea, Kauai‘i, HI
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Director of Success for All Families Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Associate Rector Fort Worth, TX
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Young Adult Fellowship Rockford, MI
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Youth and Family Ministry Coordinator (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Springfield, MO
-
Rector Poway, CA
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Priest (PT) Iowa Falls, IA
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
Social Menu