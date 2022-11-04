English church food pantries extend hours to serve as warming centers

[Church of England] Churches in a network of food clubs have extended their hours to provide warm spaces for people struggling to pay their energy bills this winter.

More than 300 households shop at ‘food clubs’ each week in Church of England parishes in Wigan, in the Diocese of Liverpool, for low cost fresh and tinned goods.

The small shops, based at St Stephen’s Church, St Thomas, St Nathaniel, St James and Christchurch – rely on surplus food from charities and donations from supermarkets.

All five of the churches in the network are now extending their opening hours every week to provide a ‘warm space’ this winter for people in the area.

Read the entire article here.