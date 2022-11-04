|
English church food pantries extend hours to serve as warming centers
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of England] Churches in a network of food clubs have extended their hours to provide warm spaces for people struggling to pay their energy bills this winter.
More than 300 households shop at ‘food clubs’ each week in Church of England parishes in Wigan, in the Diocese of Liverpool, for low cost fresh and tinned goods.
The small shops, based at St Stephen’s Church, St Thomas, St Nathaniel, St James and Christchurch – rely on surplus food from charities and donations from supermarkets.
All five of the churches in the network are now extending their opening hours every week to provide a ‘warm space’ this winter for people in the area.
- Update on the Pain and Prayer Project – a ministry of hope and healing
- The Diocese of Eastern Oregon Repudiates the Doctrine of Discovery
- See the church of tomorrow, today!
- Advent sermons available digitally for under-resourced congregations from the monks of SSJE
- FaithX Seeks New Respondents for Episcopal Pulse: A Weekly Micro-Survey
- Seminary of the Southwest announces the Rev. Benjamin King as the new Duncalf-Villavoso Professor of Church History
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
-
Young Adult Fellowship Rockford, MI
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Rector (PT) Greenville, NY
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Rector New York, NY (St. James')
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Communications Director Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Snow Hill, MD
-
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Mountain Home, AR
-
Rector East Hampton, NY
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Westminster, MD
-
Mission and Ministry, Executive Officer Wichita, KS
-
Language Services Coordinator – The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Wayne, PA
-
Associate Dean, Academic Affairs Sewanee, TN
-
Director of Success for All Families Morristown, NJ
-
Music Director (PT) Brattleboro, VT
-
Rector Denison, TX
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Canon Director of Music San Francisco, CA
-
Rector (PT) Galena, IL
-
Canon for Children, Youth, and Families Harrisburg, PA
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Associate Rector Hilton Head Island, SC
-
Vicar Kīlauea, Kauai‘i, HI
-
Associate Rector Fort Worth, TX
Social Menu