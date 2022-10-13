|
Archbishop of Canterbury meets Indigenous leaders in Australia
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Sydney, Anglican Church of Australia] The Sydney leg of a whistle-stop tour of Australia by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby began with a meeting with Indigenous leaders around a campfire in the center of Glebe.
Pastor Ray Minniecon and the staff of the Scarred Tree Ministry gathered round the tree in the grounds of St. John’s Anglican Church in Glebe and soon had Welby and his wife Caroline singing along with Indigenous hymns as well as the Gospel favorite “The old rugged Cross.”
Reconciliation has been a big theme for the archbishop, who has just released a book on the subject. Acknowledging the “Stolen Generations,” he compared the situation to Canada’s First Nations peoples, whom he had visited earlier in the year.
