Church-run course in England supports people living with depression
Posted 50 mins ago
[Church of England] This World Mental Health Day, Christ Church in Surbiton, England, is among a number of churches delivering a free six-week online mental health course to support adults living with depression and anxiety and those who care for them.
Hope in Depression is a registered charity and has been running courses through churches since 2013. People attending the course explore the causes and symptoms of depression and anxiety, learn about brain chemistry and medication, hear about counseling and discover ways that have been clinically shown to aid recovery and continued wellbeing.
Christ Church’s course leader Denise Morris has run the online course twice a year since 2019. She says, “Hope in Depression is suitable for adults of all ages – we’ve had 18-year-olds and 80 year-olds on the course and men and women of all ages in between. Many people who have done the course have reported improvements in their mood and ability to cope day to day. It really can help make a difference.”
The course has received positive feedback from attendees who highlight the relaxed, safe and caring environment.
