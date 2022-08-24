Anglican Communion secretary general pays tribute to late Metropolitan Kallistos

[Anglican Communion News Service] Secretary General of the Anglican Communion Josiah Idowu-Fearon has paid tribute to the co-chair of the International Anglican-Orthodox Theological Dialogue, Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia, who died on Aug. 24.

Metropolitan Kallistos founded an Orthodox parish in Oxford, England, as part of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Since his consecration in 1982, he has served as an assistant bishop in the archdiocese.

Writing to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Idowu-Fearon said: “It is with great sorrow that I heard today of the death of His Eminence Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia. I want to assure you of my prayers and those of many in the Anglican Communion for the repose of his soul and giving thanks to God for His Eminence’s ministry as a bishop, theologian and teacher.”

