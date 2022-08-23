|
Australian clergy field questions from parishioners about new splinter diocese
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Melbourne, Anglican Church of Australia] Melbourne clergy have reassured parishioners that the formation of a new diocese by GAFCON Australia is unlikely to affect the Diocese of Melbourne.
Priests across Melbourne have sought to clarify parishioners’ understanding about the emergence of the Diocese of the Southern Cross and what it means for them.
GAFCON Australia recently announced that it was not linked to the Anglican Churches of Australia, and that it encouraged Anglicans to continue within their own churches.
