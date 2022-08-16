Diocese of Ohio announces candidates for 12th bishop

[Diocese of Ohio] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of Ohio on Aug. 15 released its slate of candidates for the diocese’s 12th bishop. A petition period will open on Aug. 16 and will close at 5 p.m. EST on Aug. 30.

The nominees are:

Over the past 12 months, the Standing Committee, with the assistance of the Office of Pastoral Development, conducted a process that created a draft profile of of the diocese and then selected persons to lead the search for the next bishop of the Diocese of Ohio, the standing committee’s announcement said.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to the members of the Search Committee who have worked diligently and faithfully since last December to bring us a slate of nominees for the 12th Bishop of the Diocese of Ohio,” they said.

The election is scheduled for the diocesan convention on Nov. 19.

Click here for the full announcement.