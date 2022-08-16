|
Diocese of Ohio announces candidates for 12th bishop
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Ohio] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of Ohio on Aug. 15 released its slate of candidates for the diocese’s 12th bishop. A petition period will open on Aug. 16 and will close at 5 p.m. EST on Aug. 30.
The nominees are:
- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly, rector of St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, Deerfield, Illinois, Diocese of Chicago.
- The Rev. Diana L. Wilcox, Rector of Christ Church in Bloomfield and Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Diocese of Newark.
- The Rev. Elaine Ellis Thomas, Rector of All Saints Episcopal Parish, Hoboken, New Jersey, Diocese of Newark.
Over the past 12 months, the Standing Committee, with the assistance of the Office of Pastoral Development, conducted a process that created a draft profile of of the diocese and then selected persons to lead the search for the next bishop of the Diocese of Ohio, the standing committee’s announcement said.
“We would like to express our deep gratitude to the members of the Search Committee who have worked diligently and faithfully since last December to bring us a slate of nominees for the 12th Bishop of the Diocese of Ohio,” they said.
The election is scheduled for the diocesan convention on Nov. 19.
Click here for the full announcement.
- CDSP Announces New Associate Dean, New Staff Appointments
- Trinity Church Wall Street and Jazz House Kids Announce Launch of Free Educational Programming and Concerts to Benefit Young Musicians and Jazz Audiences in Lower Manhattan
- Church Pension Group Shares Insights on Episcopal Clergy
- Trinity Wall Street Awards $750,000 to Virginia Theological Seminary
