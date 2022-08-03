Message from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on Lambeth Call on human dignity

Posted 2 hours ago

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is among an estimated 650 Anglican bishops worldwide—including more than 100 Episcopal bishops—attending the Lambeth Conference in Canterbury, England, through Aug. 7. He shared a video message after bishops discussed the Lambeth Call on Human Dignity on Aug. 2. Read all Lambeth Calls.

Read the transcript of the presiding bishop’s message.

