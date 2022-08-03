|
Message from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on Lambeth Call on human dignity
Posted 2 hours ago
|
Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is among an estimated 650 Anglican bishops worldwide—including more than 100 Episcopal bishops—attending the Lambeth Conference in Canterbury, England, through Aug. 7. He shared a video message after bishops discussed the Lambeth Call on Human Dignity on Aug. 2. Read all Lambeth Calls.
