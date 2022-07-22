|
Forward Movement director ‘critical’ after medical incident in Singapore
Posted 13 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rev. Scott Gunn, executive director of Forward Movement, had a serious medical incident while on vacation in Singapore and is now hospitalized there in critical condition, the organization said July 22.
Gunn’s wife, the Rev. Sherilyn Pearce, arrived July 21 to be with him.
“This morning, Sherilyn reports that Scott is resting comfortably and is receiving world-class medical care. His current condition is critical but improving, and while hopeful, doctors report that he has a long road ahead,” the organization said. “The medical and pastoral team, along with Sherilyn, are encouraged. She is particularly grateful for the care and support of the Anglican Church in Singapore, which has made a significant difference both for her and for Scott.”
Gunn, 54, left for Singapore on July 18 on what he called a “bucket list trip” to take the world’s longest commercial flight flying about 19 hours from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Singapore.
Bucket list — world’s longest commercial flight. JFK-SIN and it’s going to take about 19 hours. Fortunately I had some points to get myself a nice seat. pic.twitter.com/bL8CsivQyD
— Scott Gunn 🇺🇦 (@scottagunn) July 19, 2022
A deputy from the Diocese of Southern Ohio, Gunn attended the July 8-11 80th General Convention in Baltimore, also taking photos for Deputy News.
Forward Movement was formed by the General Convention in 1934 to promote encouraging discipleship and evangelism in The Episcopal Church. It is best known for its Forward Day By Day booklets that give Episcopalians and others a page-a-day way to reflect on their faith.
