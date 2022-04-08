Bishops in Sri Lanka urge government to ‘wake from its slumber’ over economic unrest

[Anglican Communion News Service] The bishops of the Church of Ceylon, the Anglican Church in Sri Lanka, have warned of a potential “human catastrophe” in the Indian Ocean nation, where public unrest over an unprecedented economic crisis has spilled over into violence in recent days.

The Rt. Rev. Keerthisiri Fernando, the presiding bishop of the Church of Ceylon, and the bishop of Colombo, the Rt. Rev. Dushantha Rodrigo, have called on the government to “listen to the cries of the people” and take urgent action to address the escalating crisis.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic collapse since it became independent from the United Kingdom in 1948. The nation is witnessing massive inflation, while basic goods like food and fuel are in short supply. Across the country, people are suffering lengthy power cuts.

