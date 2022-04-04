New Zealand Anglicans invest in reforestation through carbon offsets for air travel

[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] Since 2016, the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia has reinvested NZ$25,000 in carbon credits for all flights undertaken for the purpose of Te Hīnota Whānui General Synod business.

Carbon credits are a way to pay back on fossil fuel use, by investing in carbon-capturing projects such as forest regeneration that counter the atmospheric damage our travel has done. Carbon credits are awarded for projects that store, avoid or reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Back in 2016, the church agreed to not only maintain focus on keeping fossil fuels out of the Church Trusts’ investment portfolios, but to actively support projects that counter climate damage in the Pacific.

The 2016 Fossil Fuel Divestment and Reinvestment motion, moved by Auckland diocesan delegate Rod Oram and synod member for the Diocese of Polynesia Fe’iloakitau Tevi, called on the General Synod to “consider establishing a carbon offset program for its air travel, with the funds being allocated to Pacific ecosystem restoration.”

