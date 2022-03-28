|
Global meeting of Anglican primates takes place in London
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is playing host to the senior archbishops, presiding bishops or moderators from across the Anglican Communion this week, at a Primates’ Meeting being held at Lambeth Palace, London.
The leaders of the independent-yet-interdependent autonomous national and regional churches of the Anglican Communion were first invited to gather for “leisurely thought, prayer and deep consultation” by the then Archbishop of Canterbury Donald Coggan in 1978. Since then, successive archbishops of Canterbury have invited their fellow primates to gather at varying intervals at venues around the world.
This week’s meeting is the first in-person gathering of Anglican primates since they met in Jordan in January 2020. International travel restrictions to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented further in-person meetings until now. The primates held online meetings in November 2020 and 2021 to discuss a range of issues, including the global impact of the pandemic.
It had originally been planned for the meeting to take place in Rome, but was switched to London at a time when travel restrictions in Italy meant that a significant number of primates would not have been able to fully participate. There are currently no COVID-related travel restrictions for visitors to the United Kingdom, but a small number of invited primates will be taking part in the meeting online because of return-travel restrictions in their home countries.
This week’s Primates’ Meeting is a precursor to the Lambeth Conference, a once-a-decade gathering to which all bishops in the Anglican Communion are invited. Postponed from 2020, the Lambeth Conference will take place in Canterbury in July and August this year.
There is very little “formal” business in this week’s Primates’ Meeting – the emphasis is on prayer, Bible study, relationship-building and spiritual reflection. In some ways, it returns the focus of the Primates’ Meeting to an opportunity for “leisurely thought, prayer and deep consultation.”
While in London, the primates will hear from Dr. Marion Watson, dead of operations at the Center for Clinical Vaccinology and Tropical Medicine at the University of Oxford. Watson has overseen a wide range of clinical trial research and development activities on vaccines for malaria, tuberculosis and emerging pathogens, including vaccine trials for COVID-19.
They will also hear from a government minister from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; and visit the House of Lords.
The church leaders will agree to their agenda on the first day of their Primates’ Meeting, but the limited “business” sessions are likely to include updates on the Lambeth Conference and on the next plenary meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council, which is due to take place in Accra, Ghana, in early 2023.
They are also expected to discuss a consultation from the Church of England on extending the involvement of the wider Anglican Communion in the choice of future archbishops of Canterbury.
They will have Bible studies on 1 Peter – the biblical focus for this year’s Lambeth Conference – and hear reflections on chapters 15 and 16 of John’s Gospel. The primates will worship at services in Lambeth Palace and elsewhere in London.
- Bexley Seabury Expands Its Faculty With Two New Bible Professors
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp Now Taking Applications
- American Friends to seek new executive director as John Lent announces retirement
- Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre Urges Palm Sunday Donations
- Book: Being There
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- Lenten Borderlands Experience
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- The Episcopal Church Technology Summit
- 4th Annual Border & Migration Ministry Summit – Virtual
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Preaching in Perilous Times
- Global Mission Conference
-
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA
-
Director of Children & Family Ministries Memphis, TN
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Rector El Paso, TX
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Prog Offr, Capacity Development, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Cathedral Dean Asheville, NC
-
Rector Medina, WA
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral Care and Family/Young Adult Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Roswell, NM
-
Operations Coordinator New York, NY
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Prog Offr, Monitoring & Eval, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Assistant Rector Pittsford, NY
-
Full-time Rector Freeland, WA
-
Rector Chaptico, MD
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Director of Organizing Boston, MA
-
Director of Events and Experience New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Prog Offr, Database & Outcomes, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Associate Priest for Congregational Life Philadelphia, PA
-
Youth Minister Denver, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge Ossining, NY
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Rector Los Alamos, NM
-
Associate Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Director of Beloved Community Initiatives Austin, TX
-
Senior Program Officer, PC – Afghan SA TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
-
Vicar Sandy Springs, GA
-
Regional Curate/Associate Marfa, TX
-
Rector Portland, OR
Social Menu