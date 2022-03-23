|
New Zealand Anglicans study Māori Anglican saints during Lent
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] This Lenten season, a weekly online prayer service will journey through the 40 days of Lent in the company of a blessed array of Māori saints and influential ancestors in the Māori Anglican faith.
Each service will trace a different important tīpuna in the faith, particularly focused on the “second generation” of saintly figures, who, like the first week’s example, Rēnata Kawepō, were vital leaders in both the Māori Anglican Church and the wider world.
On March 8, the Rev. Zhane Tahau Whelan opened the series with a look at the extraordinary life and witness of his ancestor, the paramount chief and evangelist Rēnata Tama-ki-Hikurangi Kawepō of Ōmāhu in Heretaunga – Hawke’s Bay.
