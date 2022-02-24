World Council of Churches calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches denounces any and every use of deadly armed force to resolve disputes that could be resolved by dialogue. We firmly believe that dialogue – based on the principles of international law and respect for established national borders – was and is the proper path for the resolution of tensions surrounding Ukraine. We call for an immediate end to the current armed hostilities, and for the protection of all human lives and communities threatened by this violence. We urge all member churches and all people of good will around the world to join us in prayer for peace for the people of Ukraine and the region.

The Rev. Ioan Sauca

Acting General Secretary

World Council of Churches