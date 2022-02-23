|
Anglicans set to highlight climate justice at UNCSW
[Anglican Communion] A delegation of women from across the Anglican Communion is preparing to represent the church again at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66), being held March 14-25.
The Anglican Communion routinely sends a delegation to the commission, at which U.N. member states and entities and NGOs from around the world gather to discuss how to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. This year’s commission will explore how these goals can be achieved against a backdrop of climate change and escalating environmental disasters.
