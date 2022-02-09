|
Australian bishops lock themselves in cages to protest refugee detention
Posted 8 hours ago
[The Melbourne Anglican (Diocese of Melbourne, Anglican Church of Australia)] Two Melbourne bishops locked themselves in a cage on Feb. 7 to protest inhumane detention of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia.
Bishop Paul Barker and Bishop Philip Huggins each spent eight minutes locked inside a cage outside the Park Hotel in the Carlton neighborhood of Melbourne, where dozens of detainees have been held for up to eight years.
About 30 men are being held in the Park Hotel, while several hundred people who are asylum seekers or refugees remain in Nauru or Papua New Guinea.
Huggins said beforehand that he planned to spend his eight minutes in the cage meditating, “Jesus, have mercy.”
