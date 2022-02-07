|
Faith leaders unite in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church in Wales] Senior faith leaders in Britain, including the archbishop of Wales, have voiced strong support for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and urged their communities to take part.
On Accession Day, Feb. 6, leaders from nine faith communities (Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Zoroastrian, Bahá’í), united by admiration for the queen, have congratulated her on 70 years as monarch and encouraged their members and communities to celebrate by lighting beacons in her honor. Through their leadership, the faith and community leaders represent millions of people in the United Kingdom, and in some cases, internationally too.
Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit across the U.K. and Commonwealth on the first evening of the four-day Jubilee Weekend (June 2). The beacons will enable local communities to join together and pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official program of events. Choirs are being invited to sing the Song for the Commonwealth as the beacons are lit.
