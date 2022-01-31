Southwest Florida announces slate of candidates for bishop coadjutor

[Diocese of Southwest Florida] The Southwest Florida Standing Committee Jan. 30 announced the following slate of candidates for the sixth bishop of Southwest Florida (listed in alphabetical order by last name):

The Rev. Thomas P. Reeder, rector, Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida;

The Very Rev. Douglas F. Scharf, Rector, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church & School, Tequesta, Florida;

The Rev. Timothy E. Schenck, rector, Episcopal Parish of St. John the Evangelist, Hingham, Massachusetts;

The Rev. C. John Thompson-Quartey, canon for ministry development & congregational vitality, Diocese of Atlanta, Georiga.

Information about each candidate, including a brief professional biography, is available here.

The petition period is now open and will close on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. Eastern. Information about the petition process, as well as forms and information about other required documents, can be found here. Petition candidates will be announced to the convention no later than March 20.

The standing committee has called a Special Meeting of Convention to be held on April 2 at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter in St. Petersburg for the purposes of the election of the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Southwest.

Southwest Florida Bishop Dabney Smith called for the election of a bishop coadjutor on Oct. 17, 2020. Pending the canonically required consents, the ordination and consecration of the bishop-elect is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2022.