New Zealand churches urge support for Tonga eruption recovery

[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] Leaders of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia have joined with Methodist, Presbyterian and Baptist churches and the Religious Society of Friends asking for financial support as people in Tonga respond to the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami on Jan. 14.

The Aotearoa New Zealand-based church leaders have released a joint call that asks church members to offer prayers and send financial support to Tonga through Christian World Service and the churches’ own partner agencies working in Tonga.

The church leaders’ statement opens with an exhortation to courage from Joshua 1:9: “…Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Read the entire story here.