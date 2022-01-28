Anglicans across Europe celebrate Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

[Diocese in Europe, Church of England] During the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, chaplaincies from across Europe celebrated the gift of unity through prayer.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has been organized by the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity of the Roman Catholic Church since 1968. Chaplaincies, congregations and parishes all over the world exchange preachers or arrange special celebrations and prayer services.

The theme for 2022 was: “We saw a star in the East, and we came to worship him.”

The Rev. Tony Lomas, Chaplaincy of Aquitaine, said, “[This week] reminds Christians of Jesus’ prayer for his disciples that ‘they may be one so that the world may believe’ (John 17.21). Hearts are touched and Christians come together to pray for their unity.”

