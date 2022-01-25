|
Archbishop Titre Ande Georges installed as primate of L’Eglise Anglicane du Congo
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop Titre Ande Georges has been installed as the new primate of L’Eglise Anglicane du Congo (The Anglican Church of the Congo). He was installed on Jan. 23 after being elected by the General Synod in July 2021. He succeeds Archbishop Zacharie Masimango Katanda.
The installation service took place in a hall at the Botanic Gardens in Kinshasa with many hundreds of representatives from all over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, from the government and from other churches.
At the service, former Archbishop Zacharie Masimango Katanda laid down the primatial cross which was then given to the new archbishop by the dean of the province.
Prior to becoming primate, Ande Georges was the bishop of Aru Diocese. He will remain bishop of Aru and will combine diocesan and provincial duties. He laid out three priorities for his ministry: mission and evangelism; leadership; and social and economic development.
The deputy secretary of the Anglican Communion, the Rev. Will Adam, was able to attend the installation on behalf of the Anglican Communion Office. He said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to represent the Communion at the installation of Archbishop Ande alongside visiting primates and representatives of the archbishop of Canterbury. It was an opportunity to give thanks for the leadership of Archbishop Masimango and to welcome and pray for Archbishop Ande. Today saw the beginning of a new chapter in the life of L’Eglise Anglicane du Congo. We look forward to welcoming the Congolese bishops to the Lambeth Conference and pray for the whole church in its ministry and mission.”
