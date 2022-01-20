|
Church of England adopts plan for more ethnic minority clergy to serve in House of Bishops
Posted 2 hours ago
[Church of England] Plans to elect clergy of U.K. minority ethnic or global majority heritage backgrounds to serve on the House of Bishops have been agreed in what is hoped will be a “catalyst for change” towards making the leadership of the Church of England more representative.
Under the scheme, which has just been approved by a committee of the House, there would be at least 10 UKME/GMH people taking part in meetings of the House – either as existing members or new “participant observers” – later this spring.
The House of Bishops – which is both part of the General Synod and a body in its own right – is made up of the most senior bishops in the church, including all of the diocesan bishops and some elected suffragans.
At present there are just four UKME/GMH bishops in the House, out of 53 places. Under the plans, the House will ensure that at least 10 can be present, either as members as of right; as suffragan bishops appointed as participant observers, or as priests elected as participant observers.
