Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Christmas message 2021

[Episcopal News Service] “The Christmas stories are reminders that this Jesus came to show us how to love as God loves. And one of the ways we love as God loves is to help those who are refugees, those who seek asylum from political tyranny, poverty, famine, or other hardship.

“In the 1930s, Episcopalians did this to love as God loves, and today, ministries like Episcopal Migration Ministries, the work of this church, have helped to resettle some 100,000 refugees as of December 2021. And that work goes on for refugees from Afghanistan and from other places around the world.

“The Christian vocation as Jesus taught us is to love as God loves. And in the name of these refugees, let us help all refugees.

“God love you. God bless you. And, this Christmas, may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.”

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry

Presiding Bishop and Primate

The Episcopal Church

How to aid refugee neighbors this Christmas:

Learn more: Find out about Episcopal Migration Ministries’ work and how to get involved at episcopalmigrationministries.org. Sign up for the EMM newsletter or weekly news digest here.

Afghan Allies Fund: Those interested in helping with the urgent need for housing assistance for Afghan allies arriving in the U.S. can find donation information online.

Volunteer/sponsor: Those interested in volunteer opportunities or community sponsorship to support Afghan allies can fill out this interest form.

To directly support EMM and its life-changing work, visit episcopalmigrationministries.org/give, or text “EMM” to 41444 (standard messaging and data may rates apply).