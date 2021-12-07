New archbishop of Wales elected

[Church in Wales] The Rt. Rev. Andy John, who has served as the bishop of Bangor for the past 13 years, was elected as the 14th archbishop of Wales on Dec. 6.

He succeeds Bishop John Davies, who retired in May after four years as the leader of the Church in Wales.

John was elected with a two-thirds majority vote from members of the Electoral College on the first day of its meeting at Holy Trinity Church, Llandrindod Wells. The election was immediately confirmed by the five other diocesan bishops and announced at the door of the church by the provincial secretary of the Church in Wales, Simon Lloyd. John will be enthroned at St. Deiniol’s Cathedral, Bangor, in due course. As archbishop, he will continue to serve as bishop of Bangor.

