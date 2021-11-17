The Queen’s message to General Synod: the Gospel ‘has brought hope’ amid pandemic

[Church of England] In a message to the opening session of the 11th General Synod of the Church of England on Nov. 16, Her Majesty described the pandemic as a period of “of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness”.

The Queen noted how it had been particularly hard for people of faith, with unprecedented restrictions on public worship, but that the Church had adapted and continued its ministry, including in new ways such as digital worship.

The message was delivered by His Royal Highness The Earl of Wessex who attended the inaugural session of the new Synod, which was elected earlier this autumn, on behalf of The Queen.

Her Majesty, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, also highlighted the “weighty responsibilities” and “difficult decisions” facing the members of Synod over their five-year term.

Yet through it all, The Queen said she hoped they would be “strengthened with the certainty of the love of God, as you work together and draw on the Church’s tradition of unity in fellowship for the tasks ahead.”

Read the full text of The Queen’s message here.