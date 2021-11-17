|
The Queen’s message to General Synod: the Gospel ‘has brought hope’ amid pandemic
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Church of England] In a message to the opening session of the 11th General Synod of the Church of England on Nov. 16, Her Majesty described the pandemic as a period of “of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness”.
The Queen noted how it had been particularly hard for people of faith, with unprecedented restrictions on public worship, but that the Church had adapted and continued its ministry, including in new ways such as digital worship.
The message was delivered by His Royal Highness The Earl of Wessex who attended the inaugural session of the new Synod, which was elected earlier this autumn, on behalf of The Queen.
Her Majesty, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, also highlighted the “weighty responsibilities” and “difficult decisions” facing the members of Synod over their five-year term.
Yet through it all, The Queen said she hoped they would be “strengthened with the certainty of the love of God, as you work together and draw on the Church’s tradition of unity in fellowship for the tasks ahead.”
Read the full text of The Queen’s message here.
- Episcopal Relief & Development Launches Year-End Match Campaign to Support Transformative Work in Priority Areas of Women, Children and Climate
- Monks to provide virtual sermons this Advent season
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports Episcopal and interfaith partners in local responses to Hurricane Ida
- Church Pension Group releases the 2020 Episcopal Clergy Compensation Report
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Upper School Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Missioner for Life-Long Formation Portland, OR
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Director of Publications & Media Relations Sewanee, TN
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge, SD
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector (PT) Williamston, MI
-
Canon Missioner Lexington, KY
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Canon for Finance and Administration Parrish, FL
-
Priest-in-charge West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Fort George Island/Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Pitman, NJ
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge Sewickley, PA
-
Bishop Diocesan, Episcopal Church in Connecticut Meriden, CT
-
Interim Priest Joplin, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Dewitt, MI
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Chaplain Paducah, KY
-
Interim Rector Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Hudson, WI
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
Social Menu