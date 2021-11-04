Anglican Church of Burundi launches market-garden farming initiative

[Anglican Church of Burundi] In recent decades, malnutrition among children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding has become of such concern that partners of the government have combined their efforts to address this public health issue.

Through its program to improve food security and modernize agriculture, the Province of the Anglican Church of Burundi, with Episcopal Relief & Development, has supported the community of Gishambusha in the commune of Gashoho to set up a market-garden farming project.

An association of volunteers who participated in the integrated program had the idea of improving vegetable farming by considering the establishment of a market-gardening center to increase income. The municipal administration gave them a plot of 2 hectares for this purpose.

