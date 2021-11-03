Scottish Episcopal Church welcomes COP26 Anglican delegation and archbishop of Canterbury to Glasgow

[Scottish Episcopal Church] The Most Rev. Mark Strange, primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, welcomed to Scotland the Anglican Communion delegation for the COP26 United Nations climate conference, along with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and other Communion members from around the world on Nov. 1.

The primus and the archbishop were presented with the “Climate Resistance and Just Financing” policy document, which was brought together by the Anglican Consultative Council’s COP26 Working Group. The document calls for concrete actions to tackle the climate crisis aimed at policy makers and stakeholders within government, multilateral organizations, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society, including faith groups.

Strange said: “It is a privilege as Anglican primate of Scotland to welcome our Anglican sisters and brothers to Glasgow, and to Scotland for these vital talks. One of the joys of the Anglican Communion is that we are in fellowship with Anglican communities across the world, enabling the issues facing each community to be shared – this is what we pray will happen at COP26: an honest sharing of experiences and a commitment to find solutions.”

