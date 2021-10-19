Church bells across England will ring in warning of climate catastrophe ahead of COP26

[Church of England] Churches across the country are planning to ring their bells on the eve of COP26, the meeting of leaders to discuss climate change.

Bells have traditionally been rung to mark significant moments, both in times of celebration, such as victory in war, and as a warning of impending danger, such as invasion.

A number of Church of England churches will be among those joining in the Ring Out for Climate initiative at 6:00 p.m. for 30 minutes on Oct. 30. The United Nations Climate Change conference takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12.

The idea was devised by Edward Gildea, the adventurer and environmentalist, who is a member of St. Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden, Essex, as a vivid warning of the danger from the climate emergency.

