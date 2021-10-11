|
Upper South Carolina elects Daniel P. Richards as its ninth bishop
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Upper South Carolina] The Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina has elected the Very Rev. Daniel P. Richards as its next bishop. Richards currently serves as rector of Church of the Ascension, parish and day school, in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and as chaplain of the Phoenix Fire Department. He will be consecrated and installed as the ninth bishop of Upper South Carolina on Feb. 26, 2022, succeeding Bishop W. Andrew Waldo, who is retiring.
The bishop-elect was chosen by clergy and lay leaders representing parishes across the diocese during a special electing convention held on Sept. 25. Daniels was elected on the fifth ballot after attaining a majority of both clergy and lay votes.
“The Standing Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina welcomes the election of the Very Rev. Daniel P. Richards to be the ninth Bishop of our diocese. From the moment Bishop Waldo informed the Standing Committee of his intention to resign and retire, the Standing Committee worked diligently to create a search process that was inclusive, transparent, equitable and canonical,” said Standing Committee President Stephen Rhoades.
“Our Nominating Committee reflected not only the diversity of our diocese, but the diverse gifts of our clergy and laity. Everyone on the Standing Committee and Nominating Committee worked together to maintain the integrity of the process and to make room for the voice of the Holy Spirit to reveal whom God was calling to be our ninth bishop. As president of the Standing Committee, I could not be more proud of the work we accomplished, and how we accomplished that work together.”
The other nominees were the Rev. Furman L. Buchanan, rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, South Carolina; the Rev. D. Seth Donald, rector of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Lake Charles, Louisiana; the Rev. Lonnie Lacy, rector of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Tifton, Georgia; and, the Rev. R. Jemonde Taylor, rector of St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina serves approximately 60 congregations throughout the Midlands and upstate regions of South Carolina.
