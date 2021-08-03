Diocese of West Missouri announces candidate for bishop provisional

[Diocese of West Missouri] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of West Missouri on Aug. 3 announced its selection of the Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce, as the candidate for bishop provisional of the diocese.

Standing Committee President the Rev. Jonathan Frazier said, “The Presiding Bishop’s office presented to the Standing Committee wonderful and well-qualified candidates to serve as Bishop Provisional in our diocese. After several conversations, prayer, and a period of mutual discernment, the committee believes that the Spirit has led us to nominate Bishop Bruce, who is currently serving as Bishop Suffragan the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles. We did so unanimously and enthusiastically.”

Bruce’s formal selection will be the subject of the first resolution to be presented and voted upon at the annual convention of the Diocese of West Missouri, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6. If the resolution is adopted, Bruce will serve full time, in residence in the diocese, for a period of two to three years, beginning in December 2021.

The full text of the Standing Committee’s announcement can be viewed here.

Information about the Diocese of West Missouri is available at: diowestmo.org.