|
Diocese of West Missouri announces candidate for bishop provisional
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Diocese of West Missouri] The Standing Committee of the Diocese of West Missouri on Aug. 3 announced its selection of the Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce, as the candidate for bishop provisional of the diocese.
Standing Committee President the Rev. Jonathan Frazier said, “The Presiding Bishop’s office presented to the Standing Committee wonderful and well-qualified candidates to serve as Bishop Provisional in our diocese. After several conversations, prayer, and a period of mutual discernment, the committee believes that the Spirit has led us to nominate Bishop Bruce, who is currently serving as Bishop Suffragan the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles. We did so unanimously and enthusiastically.”
Bruce’s formal selection will be the subject of the first resolution to be presented and voted upon at the annual convention of the Diocese of West Missouri, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6. If the resolution is adopted, Bruce will serve full time, in residence in the diocese, for a period of two to three years, beginning in December 2021.
The full text of the Standing Committee’s announcement can be viewed here.
Information about the Diocese of West Missouri is available at: diowestmo.org.
- Episcopal Church plants seeds for 30 new ministries
- EPF-PIN Supports Landmark United Church of Christ Resolution on Israeli Apartheid
- ECF Launches New Website: ecf.org
- The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees Launch New Communication to Highlight Work
- Church Pension Group Releases 2021 Annual Report
- TryTank Experimental Lab and York St. John University of England Launch Survey to Study the Impact of Covid-19 on the Episcopal Church
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Priest in Charge (Temporary) Falmouth, ME
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Priest Wetumpka, AL
-
Vicar (PT) Fort Myers Beach, FL
-
Children, Youth and Family Minister New Haven, CT
-
Youth Minister (PT) Lorton, VA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Episcopal Bishop for Diocese of Utah Salt Lake City, UT
-
Rector Temple Terrace, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Director of Development New York, NY
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Associate for Adult Spiritual Formation Charlotte, NC
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Director of Contemporary Music and Youth Band Boynton Beach, FL
-
Associate for Congregational Life San Diego, CA
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Associate Rector Worthington, OH
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Multi-Cultural Missioner (PT) Remote
-
Bishop Boise, ID
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Pitman, NJ
-
Rector (PT) Belfast, ME
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Vicar Sweetwater / Colorado City, TX
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
Social Menu