Church of England launches new pilgrim routes in one of Britain’s busiest holiday destinations
Posted 4 hours ago
[Church of England] Devon Pilgrim offers people the chance to “take a journey of the heart” on routes which include Dartmoor and the ancient seat of the bishops of Exeter at Crediton.
Each pilgrimage is divided into sections which start and end at a church, so they can be walked in one go over several days or in shorter segments.
The churches all have a ‘pilgrim corner’ with prayers and meditations for people to engage with and a pilgrim stamp for walkers to mark their progress in specially designed Pilgrim Passports.
Read the full article here.
