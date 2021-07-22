Young Anglicans invited to expose scandal of gender-based violence

[Anglican Communion Office] Young Anglicans from around the world are being invited to take part in this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with a social media video campaign. During the campaign – “Exposure: Focusing the lens on gender-based violence” – the Anglican Communion social media channels will feature a collection of video messages produced globally by young Anglicans.

The Anglican Communion is a family of 41 independent yet interdependent autonomous national and regional churches, with a presence in over 165 countries. The 16 Days of Activism is an annual campaign – this year in its 30th year – which runs from the International Day for the Prevention of Violence Against Women (Nov. 25) to Human Rights Day (Dec. 10).

“Sadly gender-based violence is still with us 30 years after the campaign started,” the Anglican Communion’s project director for gender justice, Mandy Marshall, said. “Yet there is amazing work going on around the Communion to address it.”

She continued: “We need to hear the voices and views of young Anglicans to challenge us into prioritizing ending GBV in our churches.”

Young Anglicans – defined as Anglicans aged 30 or under – are invited to submit videos of up to two minutes by email, using a service like WeSendIt or WeTransfer, to exposure@anglicancommunion.org by Oct. 31. The selected videos will be published by the Anglican Communion Office during the 16 Days of Activism.

Full details of the campaign are available online at anglicancommunion.org/exposure.