|
Bishop of Aru, Georges Titre Ande, elected as next Primate and Archbishop of the Congo
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Bishop of Aru Georges Titre Ande has been elected to serve as the next archbishop and primate of the Province de L’Eglise Anglicane Du Congo. He was elected at the province’s July 2-9 General Synod. He will be installed as archbishop in January 2022, succeeding Archbishop Zacharie Masimango Katanda.
Speaking to the Anglican Communion News Service, the archbishop-elect said: “In a country marked by violence, unstable economic conditions and severe poverty, my election as the next archbishop of the Anglican Church of Congo came as a ‘surprising dream.'”
Read the full article.
- Brotherhood of St. Andrew Celebrates Progress at 30th Triennial Convention
- TryTank announces partnership with FaithX to develop Episcopal Pulse
- The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees Launch New Communication to Highlight Work
- Task force announces training updates to Safe Church curriculum
- Church Pension Group Releases 2021 Annual Report
-
Children, Youth and Family Minister New Haven, CT
-
Assistant Rector Chevy Chase, MD
-
Director of Music Ministries (PT) Bastrop, TX
-
Youth Minister (PT) Lorton, VA
-
Rector Martinsville, VA
-
Director of Contemporary Music and Youth Band Boynton Beach, FL
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Priest – Redeveloper Houghton, MI
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Rector Collierville, TN
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Executive Director, Association of Anglican Musicians Location TBD
-
Vicar (PT) Fort Myers Beach, FL
-
Vicar Sweetwater / Colorado City, TX
-
Associate Rector for Christian Formation Memphis, TN
-
Cathedral Canon for Intergenerational Ministries Seattle, WA
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Brighton, MI
-
Multi-Cultural Missioner (PT) Remote
-
Rector Manhattan, KS
-
Priest in Charge (Temporary) Falmouth, ME
-
Associate Rector Worthington, OH
-
Adult Christian Formation Coordinator (PT) Kansas City, MO
-
Rector (PT) Columbus, OH
-
Director of Family Life Fort Worth, TX
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Rector Harrisonville, MO
Social Menu