Presiding Bishop offers pastoral word to all Haitians, Episcopalians in the Diocese of Haiti following the president’s assassination
Posted 3 hours ago
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issued a pastoral word to all Haitians and Episcopalians in the Diocese of Haiti following the July 7 early morning assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in his home. The president’s wife, Martine, was wounded and survived the attack, according to news reports. Haiti has been undergoing a long period of violence and political unrest exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, protesters took to the streets to dispute the legitimacy of Moïse’s presidency.
My brothers and sisters, I greet you in the ancient apostolic words: “Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” As followers of Jesus, we stand fast and believe firmly in the power of prayer to help and to heal—to console and to strengthen—in this time of uncertainty.
As it says in the Epistle of James, “The prayers of the righteous are powerful and effective.” My brothers and sisters, we are praying for you. We are mindful of those simply trying to live their lives in peace and wholeness and to raise their children in safety. We are mindful of the needs of all the people in Haiti. My brothers and sisters, we are praying for you.
To all the people of The Episcopal Church, I beseech you, by the mercies of God, to continue to lift up the Haitian people in your prayers, both now and in the days to come.
I leave you with the words of the Psalmist:
“God is our refuge and strength,
a very present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear, though the earth be moved,
and though the mountains be toppled into the depths of the sea;
Though its waters rage and foam,
and though the mountains tremble at its tumult.”
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Keep the faith,
The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry
Presiding Bishop and Primate
The Episcopal Church
