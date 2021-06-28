|
Pittsburgh elects Ketlen A. Solak as its ninth bishop
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Pittsburgh] The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh has elected the Rev. Ketlen A. Solak as its next bishop. Solak, born and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, currently serves as rector of Brandywine Collaborative Ministries in Wilmington, Delaware. She will be consecrated and installed as the ninth bishop of Pittsburgh on Nov. 13, succeeding Bishop Dorsey McConnell, who is retiring.
“I am ready to become a Pittsburgher for Jesus!” Solak said in an address to the diocese moments after being elected. “I am deeply moved. God has done this. With God’s help you have discerned and elected a new bishop, and I am humbled by the honor of the one being chosen. The future of your diocese, which is soon to become our diocese, is bright.”
The bishop-elect was chosen by clergy and lay leaders representing each parish of the diocese during a special convention held on June 26 solely for the purpose of electing a bishop from a slate of five nominees. She was elected on the third round of balloting with 56% of the clergy votes and 54% of lay votes. A majority of both clergy and lay votes in the same round was needed for election.
“We are so grateful for the historic election of Ketlen Solak as the ninth bishop of Pittsburgh. She is a dynamic and collaborative leader who will support us in our ministries of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ, welcoming all of God’s people, and working for justice and peace in our world,” said the Rev. Noah Evans, president of the diocesan standing committee, the senior governing body that oversaw the election process.
The other nominees were the Very Rev. Kim L. Coleman, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Arlington, Virginia; the Rev. Scott A. Gunn, executive director of Forward Movement, based in Cincinnati, Ohio; the Rev. Jeffrey D. Murph, rector of St. Thomas Church, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; and the Rev. Diana L. Wilcox, rector of Christ Church in Bloomfield and Glen Ridge, New Jersey.
The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh spans seven counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. Its 34 actively participating congregations serve approximately 9,072 parishioners.
- Pastoral Word from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to dioceses of Western, Eastern Michigan
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the president of the House of Deputies
- Introducing the Faith and Justice Fellowship
- Churches Uniting in Christ releases summer resources: ‘Juneteenth, July 4 and Labor Day Through the Lens of Racial Equity’
- Danielle Tumminio Hansen to Join Faculty in Pastoral Care
- The Church Investment Group Commends the Taskforce on the Theology of Money on its report, The Theology of Money and Investing as Doing Theology
-
Cathedral Canon for Intergenerational Ministries Seattle, WA
-
Rector Staunton, VA
-
Missioner for Disaster Resilience Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Director of Music Morristown, NJ
-
Rector and Chaplain Eugene, OR
-
Priest – Redeveloper Houghton, MI
-
Rector Martinsville, VA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Lexington, KY
-
Rector (PT) Columbus, OH
-
Executive Director, Association of Anglican Musicians Washington, DC
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack) Location TBD
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Rector Belleville, IL
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Chaplain Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Neighbor to Neighbor Missioner TBD
-
Assistant/Associate Priest Scottsdale, AZ
-
Rector Harrisonville, MO
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Smithfield, NC
-
Associate Rector Columbus, GA
-
Rector Collierville, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge Lebanon, OH
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
Social Menu