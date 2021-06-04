Citizen scientists will search English, Welsh churchyards for rare or endangered species

[Church of England] Hundreds of churches have signed up for a week-long nature count beginning this weekend that will encourage people to visit churchyards and record what they see.

Churches Count on Nature, running June 5-13, is a citizen science event covering churchyards across England and Wales. The project will see communities and visitors making a note of the animals, birds, insects or fungi in their local churchyards. Their data will then be collated on the National Biodiversity Network.

One church getting involved is St. Pol de Léon’s Church in Paul, Cornwall. As part of its nature count, the church will mark Environment Sunday and will hold its morning service outside in its Celtic quiet garden.

