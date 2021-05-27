Sixbert Macumi elected primate of the Anglican Church of Burundi

[Anglican Church of Burundi] The bishop of Buye, the Rt. Rev. Sixbert Macumi, has been elected as the fifth archbishop and primate of the Anglican Church of Burundi. Macumi will succeed Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho, who has led the church since 2016, when he is installed on Aug. 21.

Macumi was born in 1968 in Gakoni, in the eastern province of Muyinga. He was baptized in 1979 in the parish of Giteranyi and confirmed in 1981. At the age of 20, when he was a member of the Bible group and the choir at the Technical School of Buhiga, he made a commitment to Christ. Two years later he felt called to full-time service in the church.

Read the entire article here.