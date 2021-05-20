Presiding Bishop signs Churches for Middle East Peace letter calling for a ceasefire in Israel and the Palestinian territories

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry joined more than 50 other church leaders from North America and Europe calling on the United Nations Security Council to secure an immediate ceasefire to the current violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories. The letter also urges the Security Council “to act immediately to address the continuing underlying causes of injustice that will otherwise remain a constant threat to peace in the Holy Land: occupation, land dispossession, displacement, and the withholding of basic human rights we take for granted.” Read the full text and view a list of signatories.