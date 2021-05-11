|
New guidance will help churches and cathedrals address questions of contested heritage
[Church of England] The Church of England has published guidance for parishes and cathedrals addressing concerns over memorials with links to slavery and other contested heritage.
The new guidance enables churches and cathedrals to consider the history of their buildings and congregations, and to engage with everyone in their community to understand how physical artifacts may impact their mission and worship. It offers a framework to approach such questions locally and, where necessary, to engage with the relevant bodies who oversee changes to cathedral and church buildings.
