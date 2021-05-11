|
Anglicans in Kenya donate sanitary and hygiene supplies for survivors of sexual violence
Posted 6 mins ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Church of Kenya’s development service recently donated sanitary and hygiene supplies to Kenya’s police service gender desks for distribution to survivors of sexual violence in the country’s western region.
The church donated the supplies in partnership with USAID Kenya as part of the Making Well-Informed Efforts to Nurture Disadvantaged Orphans and Vulnerable Children project.
Read the full article here.
