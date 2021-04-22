Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce calls for urgent changes to culture of Church of England

Posted 3 hours ago
[Church of England] The Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce has published its report “From Lament to Action,” proposing a suite of changes to begin bringing about a change of culture in the life of the Church of England.

It issues a warning to the archbishops that a failure to act could be a “last straw” for many people of U.K. Minority Ethnic (UKME) or Global Majority Heritage (GMH) backgrounds, with “devastating effects” on the future of the Church.

The report sets out 47 specific actions for different arms of the Church of England to implement across five priority areas: participation, governance, training, education and young people.

Read the entire article here.

Tags

Press Release Service

Submit a Press Release