|
Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce calls for urgent changes to culture of Church of England
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce has published its report “From Lament to Action,” proposing a suite of changes to begin bringing about a change of culture in the life of the Church of England.
It issues a warning to the archbishops that a failure to act could be a “last straw” for many people of U.K. Minority Ethnic (UKME) or Global Majority Heritage (GMH) backgrounds, with “devastating effects” on the future of the Church.
The report sets out 47 specific actions for different arms of the Church of England to implement across five priority areas: participation, governance, training, education and young people.
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Church Planting Among Asian Diaspora
- Episcopal Service Corps Open House for Young Adults Discerning a Service Year
- Enneagram Workshop with Hunter Mobley
- Faith-Inspired Changemaking Masterclass – Apply By Apr. 25
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Get Your Anglican Certificate at Lancaster Seminary
- Gathering on Sacred Ground with Presiding Bishop Curry
- Integrity Retreat: Gratitude in Word and Image w/ Diana Butler Bass
- Global Mission Conference – Earthkeeping: Creation Care in Global Mission
- Compassion Community Circle: Food Insecurity
- Office of Government Relations releases new climate change resource for Earth Day 2021
- ‘A Year in the Life,’ Episode 1: Black Lives Matter
- United Thank Offering: $479,369.53 awarded for second cycle of Episcopal Church, Anglican Communion COVID-19 grants
- Amanda Skofstad named public affairs officer for The Episcopal Church
- The Episcopal Church launches Concerts for the Human Family
- Episcopal Church releases racial justice audit of leaders
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the president of the House of Deputies
- Episcopal Church Executive Council: Opening remarks from the Presiding Bishop
- Episcopal Church Executive Council announces diocesan relief grants
- For People Podcast Welcomes Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- EPF PIN Responds to Resumption of UNRWA and USAID Funding
- Gabrielle Thomas to Join Candler School of Theology Faculty in Fall 2021
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- The Pain and Prayer Project seeks participants
- New ‘Youth in Leadership’ Video Series
-
Rector Huntersville, NC
-
Rector, Time Certain Raleigh, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge to become Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Bay Head, NJ
-
Rector Bethany Beach, DE
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Curate Nebraska
-
Associate for Parish Life and Adult Formation Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Interim Rector Las Vegas, NV
-
Canon for Congregational Vitality Oklahoma City, OK
-
Director of Communications Oklahoma City, OK
-
Associate for Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector Cambridge, MA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister – 3 Episcopal Church openings Multiple Locations
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Cambria Heights, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Las Cruces, NM
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector (PT) Grand Rapids, MI
-
Director of Communications Parrish, FL
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Vicar Chapel Hill, NC
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Peekskill, NY
-
Priest In Charge Wilson, NC
-
Vicar Winder, GA
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Associate Rector Beaufort, NC
-
Military Missioner / Rector Midwest City, OK
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Milwaukie, OR
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Director of Children, Youth & Family Ministry Indianapolis, IN
-
Music Director (PT) Philadelphia, PA
-
Dean Omaha, NE
Social Menu