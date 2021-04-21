Chicago Bishop-elect Paula Clark’s consecration rescheduled for June 12

[Diocese of Chicago] The Standing Committee and Bishop-elect Paula Clark, in consultation with the Presiding Bishop’s Office, have rescheduled the bishop-elect’s ordination, consecration and seating for June 12. Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will attend in person and serve as the chief consecrator.

The consecration, originally scheduled for April 24, was postponed after Bishop-elect Clark underwent surgery on April 15 to remove an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in her brain. The surgery at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, was a success, and her doctors continue to be pleased with the pace of her recovery.

“We are grateful to everyone who has kept our bishop-elect and our diocese in their prayers in recent days, and delighted to announce that this new date for our joyful occasion will allow the presiding bishop to be with us,” said the Rev. Anne Jolly, president of the Standing Committee.

More information about the event, including COVID-19 protocols, will be available in the coming weeks.

A Message from Bishop-elect Clark

Bishop-elect Paula Clark, whose recovery continues, released this brief statement through her daughter, Micha Green:

“Lead with love.

“That is a favorite phrase of mine, and though my time with you is just beginning, I have learned that this is how things are done here in the Diocese of Chicago. I am grateful to all of you for your prayers, and for giving me the quiet time I need to recover. But I want you to know that when I am fully restored to health, I will be eager to meet with you as we work together to change hearts, change minds and change actions to the glory of God.

“Thank you so much for your continued prayers and God’s blessings and peace be with you always.”