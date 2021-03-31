Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s 2021 Easter message

“Our work goes on. Our labor for love continues,” Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop and Primate Michael B. Curry said in his Easter 2021 Message, “We will not cease, and we will not give up until this world reflects less our nightmare and more God’s dream where there’s plenty good room for all God’s children. Hallelujah anyhow.”

The Festive day of Easter is Sunday, April 4.

The following is the text of the Presiding Bishop’s Easter 2021 Message:

Easter 2021 Message

When I get to heaven — and I know it may sound presumptuous for me to say it, but I live by grace and believe in amazing grace — when I get to heaven, I certainly want to see the Lord. But I want to see dear members of family and friends, those who have gone on before, the many people I want to sit down and have some conversation with. Of all the biblical people, aside from the Lord himself, when I get to heaven, I want to meet Mary Magdalene. Mary Magdalene, who was one of the people, one of the women, who followed the way and teachings of Jesus and who probably provided much of the funding for his movement. Mary Magdalene, who with some of the other women and only one of the male disciples, stood with his mother, Mary, at the cross as he died. Mary Magdalene, who, even after he died, on that Easter morning, got up with some of the other women early in the morning, before the day had begun, in the dark, got up to perform the rituals of love to anoint the body of Jesus in his grave.

I want to ask her, “Mary, tell me what got you up that day. Tell me what got you to go to the tomb early in the morning when it was dark, and you could barely see. Why did you get up and go to anoint his body? Mark’s Gospel says that you and the other women said to each other, you knew that Jesus had been buried in that tomb that had been provided by Joseph of Arimathea, with Nicodemus’ help, but a large stone had been rolled in front of the doorway, into the tomb. And one of the women said to the other, ‘Who will roll away the stone for us?’ You knew the stone was there. You knew you couldn’t move it. And yet you got up and you went anyway. Mary, tell me your secret.”

I suspect she probably will say, “Well, we didn’t know how we were going to roll away the stone, but we loved him, and we got up and went anyway. It was hard because it was dark, but we loved him, and we got up and we went anyway. Those roads could be dangerous at night, but we love Jesus, and we got up and we went anyway. Who will roll away the stone for us? We did not know, but we loved him, and we got up and we went anyway. And let me tell you what love can do for you. When we got to the tomb, the stone had already been rolled away. And we shouted our hallelujahs, and shouted our hallelujahs. He is risen.”

Last year in March, on March 13th to be precise, another Mary Magdalene, her name, Barbara, Barbara Clementine Harris, bishop of the church, a voice of love, and justice, and compassion, a voice of deep and profound faith, first woman to be consecrated a bishop in Anglican Christianity, died and entered eternal life. This was early in the pandemic. Fortunately for us, Dean Kelly Brown Douglas had worked with Bishop Barbara to make sure that her memoir was completed, and they completed it. She gave it the title from the words of a gospel song that says, and I quote:

Hallelujah anyhow

Never let your troubles get you down

Whenever troubles come your way

Hold your hands up high and say

Hallelujah anyhow!

Those words characterize the life of Bishop Barbara: hallelujah anyhow. In spite of hardship and difficulty, hallelujah anyhow. In spite of injustice and bigotry, hallelujah anyhow. In spite of war and violence, hallelujah anyhow. And that, my friends, is the spirit of Mary Magdalene. That, my friends, is the tenacity of those who would follow in the footsteps of Jesus and his way of love. In spite of hardship and toil, hallelujah anyhow. In spite of the fact that this Easter is the anniversary of the assassination and the martyrdom of Martin Luther King, Jr., hallelujah anyhow. In spite of the fact that these are hard times, hallelujah anyhow.

Our work goes on. Our labor for love continues. We will not cease, and we will not give up until this world reflects less our nightmare and more God’s dream where there’s plenty good room for all God’s children. Hallelujah anyhow.

When I get to heaven, I can’t wait to hear Mary Magdalene and Bishop Barbara tell me he’s risen. Hallelujah anyhow. Amen.

Obispo primado Curry: Mensaje de Pascua 2021

«Nuestra obra prosigue. Nuestra labor de amor continúa. No cesaremos y no nos rendiremos hasta que este mundo refleje menos nuestra pesadilla y más el sueño de Dios en el que hay lugar de sobra para todos los hijos de Dios. Aleluya de todos modos».

«Nuestra obra prosigue. Nuestra labor de amor continúa» dijo el obispo presidente y primado de la Iglesia Episcopal Michael B. Curry en su mensaje de Pascua 2021: «No cesaremos y no nos rendiremos hasta que este mundo refleje menos nuestra pesadilla y más el sueño de Dios en el que hay lugar de sobra para todos los hijos de Dios. Aleluya de todos modos “.

La festividad de Pascua es el domingo 4 de abril.

Lo que sigue es el mensaje de Pascua 2021 del Obispo Primado:

Mensaje de Pascua 2021

Cuando llegue al cielo —y sé que puede sonar presuntuoso para mí decirlo, pero vivo por gracia y creo en una gracia maravillosa—, cuando llegue al cielo, ciertamente quiero ver al Señor. Pero quiero ver a los miembros queridos de mi familia y a mis amigos, a los que me han precedido, a las muchas personas con las que quiero sentarme y conversar. De todos los personajes bíblicos, además del Señor mismo, quiero encontrarme, cuando llegue al cielo, con María Magdalena. María Magdalena, que fue una de las personas, una de las mujeres, que siguió el camino y las enseñanzas de Jesús y que probablemente proporcionó gran parte de los fondos para su movimiento. María Magdalena, que con algunas de las otras mujeres y sólo uno de los discípulos, estuvo con su madre, María, al pie de la cruz mientras él moría. María Magdalena, que, incluso después de su muerte, en esa mañana de Pascua, se levantó temprano con algunas de las otras mujeres, antes de que empezara el día, en la oscuridad, se levantó para llevar a cabo los rituales del amor, para ungir el cuerpo de Jesús en su tumba.

Quiero preguntarle: «María, dime qué te despertó ese día. Dime qué te llevó a ir a la tumba temprano en la mañana cuando estaba oscuro y apenas podías ver. ¿Por qué te levantaste y fuiste para ungir su cuerpo? El Evangelio de Marcos dice que tú y las otras mujeres se dijeron unas a otras, sabían que Jesús había sido enterrado en esa tumba que había proporcionado José de Arimatea, con la ayuda de Nicodemo, pero que habían rodado una piedra enorme delante de la puerta, en el sepulcro. Y una de las mujeres dijo a la otra: “¿Quién rodará la piedra?” Sabías que la piedra estaba allí. Sabías que no podían moverla. Y sin embargo, te levantaste y fuiste de todos modos. María, cuéntame tu secreto».

Sospecho que ella probablemente me dirá: «Bueno, no sabíamos cómo íbamos a rodar la piedra, pero lo amábamos, y nos levantamos y nos fuimos de todos modos. Fue difícil porque estaba oscuro, pero lo amábamos , y nos levantamos y fuimos de todos modos. Esos caminos podrían ser peligrosos por la noche, pero amábamos a Jesús, y nos levantamos y nos fuimos de todos modos. ¿Quién nos quitará la piedra? No lo sabíamos, pero lo amábamos, y nos levantamos y fuimos de todos modos. Y déjame decirte lo que el amor puede hacer por ti. Cuando llegamos a la tumba, ya habían rodado la piedra. Y clamamos nuestros aleluyas, y expresamos a gritos nuestros aleluyas. Él ha resucitado».

En marzo del año pasado, el 13 de marzo para ser exactos, otra María Magdalena, llamada Barbara, Barbara Clementine Harris, obispa de la Iglesia, una voz de amor, justicia y compasión, una voz de honda y profunda fe, la primera mujer en ser consagrada obispa en el cristianismo anglicano, murió y entró en la vida eterna. Esto fue al principio de la pandemia. Afortunadamente para nosotros, la deana Kelly Brown Douglas había trabajado con la obispa Barbara para cerciorarse de que se terminaran sus memorias, y las concluyeron. Ella las tituló con la letra de un cántico góspel que dice, y cito:

Aleluya de todos modos

Nunca dejes que tus problemas te depriman

Siempre que los problemas se presenten en tu camino

Mantén las manos en alto y di

¡Aleluya de todos modos!

Esas palabras caracterizan la vida de la obispa Barbara: aleluya de todos modos. A pesar de las adversidades y las dificultades, aleluya de todos modos. A pesar de la injusticia y la intolerancia, aleluya de todos modos. A pesar de la guerra y la violencia, aleluya de todos modos. Y eso, amigos míos, es el espíritu de María Magdalena. Esa, amigos míos, es la tenacidad de quienes quieren seguir los pasos de Jesús y su camino del amor. A pesar de las adversidades y del esfuerzo, aleluya de todos modos. A pesar de que esta Pascua es el aniversario del asesinato y el martirio de Martin Luther King, Jr., aleluya de todos modos. A pesar de que estos son tiempos difíciles, aleluya de todos modos.

Nuestra obra prosigue. Nuestra labor de amor continúa. No cesaremos y no nos rendiremos hasta que este mundo refleje menos nuestra pesadilla y más el sueño de Dios en el que hay lugar de sobra para todos los hijos de Dios. Aleluya de todos modos.

Cuando llegue al cielo, me apresuraré a escuchar a María Magdalena y a la obispa Barbara decirme que él ha resucitado. Aleluya de todos modos. Amén.