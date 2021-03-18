|
Potential new Anglican Communion province proposed for Mozambique and Angola
[Anglican Communion] Proposals for a new member church, or province, of the Anglican Communion in Mozambique and Angola take a step forward this week (March 15) with the start of an exploration of the plan by the Anglican Communion’s Standing Committee. If the proposal gets the go-ahead, the Igreja Anglicana de Moçambique e Angola (IAMA – translated as the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola), would become the 42nd province of the Anglican Communion.
Both Mozambique and Angola have Portuguese as their official language. Anglican churches in the two countries are currently part of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa. The proposed new Portuguese-speaking province has the support of the Primate of Southern Africa and Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba.
The proposals would see the current four Anglican dioceses in the two countries increased to 12.
Read the full story here.
