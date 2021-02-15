Atlanta bishop preaches at Philadelphia’s historic St. Thomas Church on the Feast of Absalom Jones

Posted 5 hours ago

[Episcopal News Service] Atlanta Bishop Rob Wright preached at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas on Feb. 14 for the Feast of Absalom Jones, celebrating Jones who founded the historic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, church and who became the first Black Episcopal priest when he was ordained in 1802.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry sent greetings and the Very Rev. Martini Shaw, rector, celebrated.

 