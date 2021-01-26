Bishops Wright, Frade test positive for COVID-19

[Episcopal News Service] Atlanta Bishop Rob Wright has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Jan. 25 post on Facebook. He is recovering at home.

“Friends, wanted you to know I have tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of God and the expertise of the medical community, I expect to return to health in the upcoming days. I ask for your prayers,” Wright wrote.

Retired Southeast Florida Bishop Leo Frade has also tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized, according to an email sent to the diocese from Southeast Florida Bishop Peter Eaton’s office.

Frade, who also previously served as bishop of Honduras, retired in 2016.