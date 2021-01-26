|
Bishops Wright, Frade test positive for COVID-19
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Atlanta Bishop Rob Wright has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Jan. 25 post on Facebook. He is recovering at home.
“Friends, wanted you to know I have tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of God and the expertise of the medical community, I expect to return to health in the upcoming days. I ask for your prayers,” Wright wrote.
Retired Southeast Florida Bishop Leo Frade has also tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized, according to an email sent to the diocese from Southeast Florida Bishop Peter Eaton’s office.
Frade, who also previously served as bishop of Honduras, retired in 2016.
- Episcopal Relief & Development Receives Spotlight Initiative Grant
- EPF PIN Says ‘Go and See’ To Encourage Holy Land Pilgrimages
- Applications accepted for 2021-2022 Conant Grants
- ‘Tell Me Something Good,’ a new web series from The Episcopal Church: Episode 6 now available
- There is still time to apply for Episcopal Church Constable Fund Grants
- Episcopal Relief & Development focuses on lament in 2021 Lenten meditations
- Virginia and General Seminaries in Exploratory Talks
- Church Pension Group Launches New Podcast Series ‘Choose Well: Helpful Conversations About Well-Being’
- Project Resource Offers Spring 2021 Stewardship Training
-
Rector Cranbury, NJ
-
Rector Hopkinsville, KY
-
Rector Clifford and Massies Mill, VA
-
Director of Youth Ministries (PT) Concord, MA
-
Rector North Platte, NE
-
Associate Rector Southport, CT
-
Organist/Music Director Grand Rapids, MI
-
Priest in Charge Hartwell/Elberton, GA
-
Rector Stone Ridge, NY
-
Chaplain, Director of Pastoral Care Charleston, SC
-
Associate Rector Moorestown, NJ
-
Rector Vero Beach, FL
-
Rector Key West, FL
-
Senior Account Manager – Business Development (CPG) New York, NY
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Nevada
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Rector Mexico City, Mexico
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Copywriter/Editor, The Episcopal Church To Be Determined
-
Rector Palm Springs, CA
-
Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Priest in Charge/Rector West Hartford, CT
-
Rector Bella Vista, AR
-
Dean Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Goldsboro, NC
-
Director of Contextual Education Sewanee, TN
-
Canon Organist/Director of Music Charleston, SC
Social Menu