Scottish Episcopal Church aims for net zero carbon emissions by 2030
Posted 3 hours ago
[Scottish Episcopal Church] “We cannot challenge others if we do not challenge ourselves” was the message from the leader of the Scottish Episcopal Church as he gave his charge during the morning session of General Synod 2020.
The Most Rev. Mark Strange, bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness and primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, raised the difficult issues of bullying, bias and racism awareness in his opening address, and pointed to the issues that the church should speak out about, such as international aid, gender violence, modern slavery and climate change.
On a historic occasion at St. Paul’s & St. George’s Episcopal Church in Edinburgh, with just a few core participants present in the church building, Strange told the first-ever online General Synod, “We have questions of what sort of investments we place our money into but also questions about how we heat our churches, how often and how far we travel, about the resources we use to run this institution.”
